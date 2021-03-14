SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,094 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.81% of SunCoke Energy worth $56,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 96,493 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.39 million, a P/E ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

