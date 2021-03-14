Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the February 11th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDGCF remained flat at $$39.28 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Get Sundrug Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.