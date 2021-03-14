Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.50 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.47 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.20 or 0.03120525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00021562 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 98.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,857,254 coins and its circulating supply is 309,941,323 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.