Suretly Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,406.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $39,302.70 and approximately $1,406.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00634512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034930 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.