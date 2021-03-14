sUSD Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $143.50 million and $1.34 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.40 or 0.00638248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00071715 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00035671 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

