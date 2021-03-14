SushiSwap One Day Volume Reaches $696.02 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $21.64 or 0.00036053 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $696.02 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00638552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00070647 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 205,729,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

