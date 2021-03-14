Swingby Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $80.39 million and $4.64 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.99 or 0.00441391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00061956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00092231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00067364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00503014 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,171,289 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

