Swipe (SXP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $548.73 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $277.84 million and $548.73 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00005271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00048247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00639459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00070868 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00024882 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

