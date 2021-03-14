SWYFT (SWYFTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,115.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $31,562.42 and approximately $7,115.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00641385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034975 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

