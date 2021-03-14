SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One SYNC Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.32 or 0.00396960 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005118 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00032763 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.98 or 0.05063650 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000434 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 132,850,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,276,035 tokens. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

SYNC Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.