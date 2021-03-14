SyncFab Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One SyncFab token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.42 or 0.00636774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034763 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com

SyncFab Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.