Tadpole Finance (TAD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.44 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance token can now be bought for $10.58 or 0.00017633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $6,074.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

