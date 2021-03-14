Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,230,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Targa Resources worth $30,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $775,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

TRGP stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $35.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

