TEAM (TokenStars) Hits One Day Volume of $1,196.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $130,654.82 and $1,196.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.