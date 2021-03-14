TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of TechTarget worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $28,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 64.8% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 259.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 71,164 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.