Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the February 11th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after buying an additional 86,042 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Shares of NYSE THQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 73,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

