Tellor 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.59 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $45.63 or 0.00075768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $77.72 million and $26.59 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.00 or 0.00640970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00071310 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

