TENA (TENA) Price Hits $0.14

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, TENA has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. TENA has a market cap of $371,441.17 and approximately $1,735.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About TENA

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,692,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

