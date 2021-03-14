TENT (TENT) Trading Up 17% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $474,006.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00446645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00510495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,505,800 coins and its circulating supply is 33,428,708 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

