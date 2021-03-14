Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

