TerraCredit (CREDIT) Market Cap Hits $389,226.22

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $389,226.22 and $72,041.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

