TerraUSD (UST) Price Down 0.1% This Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $54.60 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006271 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,026,697,269 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

