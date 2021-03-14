Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

