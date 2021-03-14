Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Short Interest Update

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 11th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,833,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMRC opened at $3.40 on Friday. Texas Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

