TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 72.2% in February

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 11th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSPG opened at $0.01 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

