TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 72.2% in February

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 11th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TSPG opened at $0.01 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile
