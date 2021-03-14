Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Down 43.0% in February

Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the February 11th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Thc Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Get Thc Biomed Intl alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Thc Biomed Intl in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.22 price target on the stock.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Thc Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thc Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.