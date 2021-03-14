The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.78. The Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,578,741 shares of company stock worth $91,830,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. 5,643,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,099. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

