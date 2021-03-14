The Graph One Day Trading Volume Hits $213.70 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002989 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $213.70 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00644681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00071127 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00024941 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

