The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GYYMF remained flat at $$3.45 during trading on Friday. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31.
The Gym Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.