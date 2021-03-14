The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYYMF remained flat at $$3.45 during trading on Friday. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

