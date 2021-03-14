The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Up 61.2% in February

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the February 11th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 756,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,382. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $155.49.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

