The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

