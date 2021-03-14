The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares Dividend of $0.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 32,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,580. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

