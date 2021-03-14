The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the February 11th total of 314,600 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The OLB Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,975. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of The OLB Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

