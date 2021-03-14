The Sandbox Market Cap Hits $487.50 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $487.50 million and approximately $512.60 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 84.9% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00058694 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,266,194 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.