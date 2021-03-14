The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of The Shyft Group worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHYF has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.