The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $986.97 Million

Analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to announce sales of $986.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $995.00 million and the lowest is $978.20 million. The Timken reported sales of $923.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKR. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

NYSE:TKR opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Timken by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

