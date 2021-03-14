The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Capitalization Tops $764.99 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. One The Transfer Token token can now be bought for $7.28 or 0.00012196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $764.99 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.00645603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00035316 BTC.

The Transfer Token Token Profile

The Transfer Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

