THEKEY (TKY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $959,852.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 133.5% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $6.62 million and $959,852.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

