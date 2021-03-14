TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Update

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the February 11th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TheMaven stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. 17,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. TheMaven has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

