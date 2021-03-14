THETA Hits Market Cap of $7.40 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One THETA token can currently be bought for approximately $7.40 or 0.00012365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 74.1% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market cap of $7.40 billion and $624.68 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.50 or 0.00636185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.