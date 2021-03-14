Thisoption 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.85 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $3.85 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Thisoption token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00441360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.00509780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

