Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $87.71 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

