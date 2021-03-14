THORChain (RUNE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.47 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.68 or 0.00009493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $42.47 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00446631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00061273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00049970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.00511493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011566 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

