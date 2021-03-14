ThoreCoin Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $11,655.39 or 0.19480000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $50,549.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00446645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00510495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

