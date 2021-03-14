Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thorney Opportunities’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

Thorney Opportunities Company Profile

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is an equity fund launched and managed by Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. Thorney Opportunities Ltd is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.