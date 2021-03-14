Thugs Finance (THUGS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.78 Million

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $571.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00009373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.86 or 0.00446597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00061247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00094097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.82 or 0.00507997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 670,002 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

