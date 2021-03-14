Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Up 65.5% in February

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNRG opened at $0.11 on Friday. Thunder Energies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Thunder Energies Company Profile

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

