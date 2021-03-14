Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0178 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $120.80 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.19 or 0.00355159 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.