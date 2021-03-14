Tidex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $862,403.16 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $862,403.16 and approximately $61.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.14 or 0.00448670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00061309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00051333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00089518 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.06 or 0.00513322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011353 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

