TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 11th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 267,677 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 867.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE:TMST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,689. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

